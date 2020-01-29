Thomas Rhett Predicts His Daughters Have a Future in the Music Business

It might be a little too soon to tell, but Thomas Rhett has a feeling his daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, have a future in the music business. The children have been around music all the time, thanks to their famous father, who proudly brags that both of them show a propensity to following in his footsteps.

“I mean, anytime I get a guitar out like I can’t keep it in tune, because they just want to turn the knobs and play the strings,” Rhett shared with his record label. “And Willa Gray has a little baby piano that she plays a lot out of key. And they both sing a ton, and they remember the words to my songs at such a young age.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think when you’re around it as much as they’re around music, I think they’re gonna grow up to do something,” he added. “They may not be a musician, but I think they would love to be in and around the entertainment business in some fashion.”

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their third child, also a girl. While the baby isn’t due to arrive until Feb. 3, Akins is hoping the baby makes an early appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jan 21, 2020 at 7:04am PST

“I hope to God it is something sooner than Feb. 3,” Akins said in the video.

“For the sake of [Lauren Akins] sanity, we are hoping little baby girl gets here this week,” Rhett commented.

Rhett previously opened up about his daughters, and how proud he was of both of them, even at such a young age.

“Both my kids just have the most loud personalities and they act like me and Lauren in some ways, but then they act like other people in ways that we are just like, ‘Where do you get that from?’” Rhett boasted. “And it’s been a real trip learning who your kids are and learning who they’re gonna be one day and just trying to soak it all in.”

Rhett will kick off his Center Point Road Tour in May, well after his third daughter arrives, with Cole Swindell and HARDY serving as his opening acts. Find tour dates on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for CMT/Viacom