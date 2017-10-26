Thomas Rhett Cancels Tour Dates Due to Illness

Thomas Rhett will have to wait longer than expected to finish the final three North American shows of his Home Team Tour. The country star postponed stops scheduled Oct. 26-28, due to illness.

Rhett was set to perform in St. Paul, Minn.; Brookings, S.D.; and Omaha, Neb., this week, but All Access reports that the shows were canceled Wednesday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luckily, fans can already update their calendars as the shows have been rescheduled. The “Die a Happy Man” singer will visit St. Paul on Nov. 29, Brookings on Dec. 1, and Omaha on Dec. 2.

Up Next: Thomas Rhett Shares Home Movies With Wife in ‘Unforgettable’ Lyric Video

All tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored for the new concerts, but if any fans need a refund, they can visit their original point of purchase.

Rhett’s next public appearance is scheduled to be the 2017 CMA Awards on Nov. 8, a show in which the singer is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (for “Craving You” feat. Karen Morris) and Music Video of the Year (“Craving You”). He’s also listed as a performer for the show.

Then, he’s set to bring the Home Team Tour overseas for some shows in Europe.

Though Rhett’s wife Lauren and their two daughters, Willa and Ada, have surprised the new dad on stage a few times, they won’t be joining him during his stint in Europe.

“I think traveling on a bus with 16 other people with a newborn would be pretty disastrous. So, unfortunately, they’re going to stay home,” Rhett told The Boot.

“But hopefully in the future, I would love to bring my kids overseas, whether it’s to Europe or Australia, to play shows and let them be immersed in that,” he added.

While Rhett would consider fatherhood as his greatest achievement this year, the country star has also made strides in his music career with the release of his third full-length studio album, Life Changes.

The release put him at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart in September. It was the first country album of the year to nestle in at the top spot on the chart.