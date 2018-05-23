Watch Thomas Rhett’s New Video For ‘Leave Right Now’

Thomas Rhett went in a bit of a different direction for his song “Leave Right Now,” teaming up with DJ Martin Jensen for a remix of the track, which comes from his most recent album, Life Changes.

The original song was already well in pop territory, and Jensen’s remix, which appears on Rhett’s Leave Right Now – The Remixes EP, only makes it more so, introducing a pulsing synth and horn-like accents to give the track a new feel.

Sparked by fan demand in Europe, the video delivers on the smooth and hypnotic quality of the remixed version of the song, with Rhett searching for a mystery woman in a crowd.

The clip was filmed in the Frist Art Museum in downtown Nashville and sees a tuxedo-clad Rhett enter the building and spot a blonde woman across the room. He moves to approach her but is quickly blocked by mingling guests. Rhett makes his way upstairs, but a pulsing red light and dancing guests make his quest difficult. While he still has his eyes on the woman at the end of the video, it’s unclear whether they follow the song’s title and leave the party.

“Our fans are everything,” Rhett said in a statement. “It’s unbelievable to be able to continue to release music that inspires me and be embraced by fans not only at home but overseas too.”

The singer’s previous music video, “Marry Me,” earned two nominations at this year’s CMT Music Awards, with the clip scoring nods for Male Video of the Year and Video of the Year.

Rhett’s video for “Craving You,” his duet with Maren Morris, also earned a nod for Collaborative Video of the Year.

The CMT Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Rhett is currently on the road on his Life Changes Tour, where he has often been joined by wife Lauren Akins and their daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, on the trek. The family recently stopped in Louisiana for a show, with Rhett sharing a snap of Akins enjoying some local cuisine.

He also posted a photo of Willa Gray dancing during his show, while Akins looked on with baby Ada, who was wearing a pair of protective headphones.

“Pretty much sums it up,” Rhett wrote.

Photo Credit: Mika Matin