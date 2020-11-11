Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Hosting 'CMA Country Christmas'

✖

CMA Country Christmas officially has its hosts for 2020, with Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins to help the annual holiday broadcast this year. The couple made the announcement on Good Morning America on Wednesday, and Rhett shared that he and Akins "can't wait for you all to get to watch that and get into the holiday spirit with us."

"Who caught @goodmorningamerica? @laur_akins and I just announced we will be hosting #CMAchristmas on Nov 30th on ABC - we can’t wait to kick off the the holidays with y’all," Rhett wrote on Instagram. "We CANNOT wait to celebrate the magic of the holidays with y’all on #CMAchristmas on Nov 30th," Akins added. The news was announced before the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, where Rhett will perform and Akins, who recently became a New York Times bestselling author, will present. Rhett is scheduled to perform his song "Be A Light" alongside Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

CMA Country Christmas will air Monday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Performers will be announced at a later date. This year's special will be directed by Paul Miller, while Robert Deaton will serve as the executive producer and writer. Rhett has previously released the holiday songs "Christmas in the Country" and "The Christmas Song," and will most likely perform during the special.

The Akins family loves the holiday season, and Rhett recently revealed to his Instagram followers that his wife and daughters were already getting in the spirit. "First of many times watching the Santa Claus this year," he captioned a recent snap of Akins and the couple's three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, cuddled up on a couch.

"I feel like this year, everyone's needed things to celebrate and look forward to and so it was like the second Halloween was over...I started decorating for Christmas," Akins added on GMA.

Rhett previously told his record label that one of those decorations is always a live Christmas tree. "I think a lot of them are gonna be stemmed on traditions that we grew up having, like, whether it’s opening one gift on Christmas Eve or always getting new ornaments for the Christmas tree," he said, reflecting on holiday traditions with his family. "Or, making sure the Christmas tree is always real is something that Lauren is dead set on. I wish we could get a fake one but we’re gonna get a real one for forever probably."