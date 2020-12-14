Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Pre-Christmas Getaway to Mexico

✖

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins snuck in a visit to warmer weather this holiday season, taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico a few weeks before Christmas. Rhett shared a few photos from the tropical getaway on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a slideshow that began with a snap of himself and Akins sharing a kiss on the water.

Other photos included Rhett proudly displaying a large Mahi Mahi he'd caught, a stunning sunset snap of the water and a shot of a sea lion swimming poking its head out of the ocean. "Thanks for the good times Cabo," Rhett wrote. According to a comment from one of the singer's fans, the sea lion's name is Poncho and he has "been around for forever and now has a whole family - they always harass the fishermen for food."

Before their trip, the Akins family was busy getting ready for the holidays, picking out their Christmas tree in early December. Akins documented the occasion with a family selfie on Instagram, sharing a snap of herself, Rhett and their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, at a Christmas tree farm. "Weeee gottt onnneee," her caption read. "officially #itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear."

Rhett previously told his record label that his family typically chooses a real tree, though he wouldn't be upset if his wife ever decided she wanted a fake fir. "Making sure the Christmas tree is always real is something that Lauren is dead set on," he said. "And I wish we could get a fake one but you know, we’re gonna get a real one for forever probably."

The "What's Your Country Song?" singer added that other holiday traditions in his house "are gonna be stemmed on traditions that we grew up having, like, whether it’s opening one gift on Christmas Eve or always getting new ornaments for the Christmas tree."

While the family has incorporated a few handed-down traditions, Rhett shared that they've also started some of their own.

"We’ve kind of come up with our own, just like we always watch The Santa Clause at least a thousand times before Christmas actually gets there, and we still kind of celebrate Christmas five or six days after Christmas, as well, because we’re not ready for it to end," he said. "And we always decorate our house and we love Christmas. It’s our favorite time of the year, and as our kids get older, hopefully, they can help us make some new traditions."