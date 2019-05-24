Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini Duet on Nostalgic ‘Center Point Road’

Thomas Rhett‘s latest album, Center Point Road, will officially arrive on May 31, and the singer has been slowly releasing tracks from the project ahead of its release. The latest was the title track, a duet with Kelsea Ballerini that Rhett shared with fans on Friday, May 24.

Rhett opened up about the song on Twitter ahead of its release, writing that he’s “Been wanting to release a song with [Kelsea Ballerini] for a while now” and adding that the track is “so personal.”

“This song carries the central theme of the album, nostalgia,” he wrote in a second tweet. “We wrote this to celebrate where we came from and to remind ourselves to soak in the moments while you’re in them.”

“Center Point Road” was written by Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge and Cleve Wilson and details high school life, sparking nostalgia with lines like “Helmets crashing on the field / and we thought every love was real.”

“We thought it would never end / Then watched it go like summer wind / When growing up was just a dream / and Friday night was everything,” the duo sings over anthemic drums.

In addition to the title track fans have also heard “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time (ft. Little Big Town),” “That Old Truck,” “Remember You Young” and “Beer Can’t Fix (ft. Jon Pardi)” from Center Point Road, as well as Rhett’s current single, “Look What God Gave Her.”

“For me, Center Point Road really symbolizes what it was like to grow up in Hendersonville,” Rhett, who is a Tennessee native previously shared. “First dates, first football games, first heartbreak, first kisses, success and failures. I really feel like that road shaped who I am today, and it felt fitting because the record, for the most part, is pretty nostalgic.”

“Songs like ‘Almost,’ ‘That Old Truck’ and especially ‘Center Point Road,’ really describe who I was as a kid and teenager, and who I’ve become as an adult,” he continued. “On this one, I just got back to why I wanted to make music in the first place — and that was writing great songs. This is one of those records that every time I listen back to it, it still feels new.”

Following the release of Center Point Road, Rhett will head out on his Very Hot Summer Tour, which kicks off in Spokane, Washington on May 17 with special guests Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, as well as Rhett’s dad, Rhett Akins.

