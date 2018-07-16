Thomas Rhett Hints at Expanding His Family

Thomas Rhett’s current single, “Life Changes,” talks about exactly that – how much his life has changed since he was a teenager dreaming of being a singer-songwriter. Now married to Lauren Akins, and the proud dad of Willow and Ada, Rhett hints that he and Akins likely aren’t done with adding to their family.

“I’m going to have to write some new verses,” he quips. “In five years I’m probably going to be talking about my sixth kid that’s on the way, more than likely.”

“Life Changes,” which says, “I bought a ring and she said ‘I do’ / But everybody else said, ‘Man, you’re twenty-two / Whatcha trying to prove?’ / Hey why don’t you wait?‘” was Rhett reflecting on his life, unaware that he was writing a hit single.

“That song is definitely one of those songs that was just like in the moment, and kind of just wrote it because that’s what I was going through at the time,” Rhett reveals. “Never in a million years thought it’d be a single, and so I’m super excited that we get to put a song like that on the radio.”

Rhett, who wrote “Life Changes” with his father, Rhett Akins, along with Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure, admits it was a challenge to open up about those early years.

“It was a tough song to write because when you talk about certain things; I had no idea what I wanted to do in college, and then thank God He smacked me in the face and said ‘You’re going to write songs,’” says Rhett. “And then everyone told me, ‘Dude, you’re 22, please don’t get married yet.’ Not in a malicious way, just, ‘Dude, your career is just starting, like why? Why would you do that now?’ But it was just in my gut, it was like this needs to happen now. And it did and it completely altered my life forever.”

The 28-year-old is already working on his next album, which he says might focus even more on his growing family.

“I’ve written a couple of songs that just talk about the severe shock of knowing that you’re adopting a child and then you find out that you’re pregnant,” Rhett notes. “So I definitely can see myself in the near future just pretty much only writing about my children. It’ll be fun to see; see how they act and see what kind of inspiration I can get from them.”

