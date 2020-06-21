Thomas Rhett Fans Are Loving His Beachside Snap With Baby Lennon

Thomas Rhett gave his followers a lot to talk about in one of his latest snaps showing him at the beach with his daughter, Lennon Love. The "Be A Light" singer was seen on a quiet beach holding the four-month-old up to his chest with his locks flowing in the breeze. He provided a rather simple caption, as well, using the 'hands-up' emoji to surmise the photo.

Fans of his quickly flocked to his comments section to talk about all that was going on in the photo, many of whom were loving the father-daughter bond that was showcased. Others couldn't stop talking about his hair, including music producer and DJ, Diplo, who pointed out Rhett's new look by writing, "looking good but Daddy needs a haircut." The family was at a popular Florida beach called 30A and even was spotted taking a few photos with some fans who pointed him out. A few days after uploading the picture with Lennon, Rhett shared another candid of his other children, Willa Gray and Ada James, who were seen hugging each other at the beach. Rhett captioned that one by writing, "This is pretty much everything."

Here is a look at some of the most notable comments found after Rhett shared his time at the beach.