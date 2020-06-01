Thomas Rhett Speaks out About Racism His Family Has Experienced

✖

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins brought their adopted daughter Willa Gray home from Uganda in 2017, and the couple has since welcomed biological daughters Ada James and Lennon Love. Because of their decision to adopt Willa Gray, the family has faced racism in the past and Rhett opened up about that experience in a new Instagram post on Sunday in which he discussed the death of George Floyd and the world he is raising his daughters in. Rhett shared his message alongside a written-out passage from the Bible that read, "Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good."

"As the father of a black daughter and also two white daughters- I have struggled with what to say today," the 30-year-old began. "We have navigated forms of racism directly and while there is mostly overwhelming support and love for our family, sometimes there is just the opposite. Because of that fear, it can be a lot easier to choose silence, but today I’m choosing to speak." Rhett explained that he has "no clue" what it feels like to be racially profiled and was "heartbroken and angry" when he witnessed Floyd's "horrific murder" and felt the same when reflecting on "the mistreatment of other black men and women in America." "I get scared when I think about my daughters and what kind of world they will be growing up in and how my JOB as a father is to show them how to lead with love in the face of hate," he wrote. "To know their worth and value as not only women but human beings."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 31, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

The "Remember You Young" singer shared that he has witnessed his black band and crew members on the road "struggle at times with feeling safe because of the color of their skin. This is unacceptable." "I don’t believe in hate. I believe in love," he continued. "What happened to George was pure hate. We are all created by the same God. I pray for a change in heart of those hearts who have been overcome by hatred and hardened. I pray for a deeper understanding for myself and awareness of the experience of mistreatment that those of another skin color go through. I pray for the families of those who have lost their lives to violence or experienced trauma at the hand of racial oppression and injustice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 11, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

Rhett continued by sharing ways to make a difference, writing that he asks himself "What can we do?" "everyday." "We each have to be part of the solution and we have to continue to educate ourselves, continue to support both financially and with service those organizations doing good work in our communities to overcome injustice and hatred in our country," he shared. "And if you’re like me, continue to pray." His message concluded, "So if there is any question on where I stand let me be clear- I stand with you, I stand with George and his family and all those who have faced racism. I stand with my wife and my daughters. We will be fighting this fight for the rest of our lives. Rest In Peace, George. We are not letting this go."