Thomas Rhett Reveals Emotional Christmas Message He Received from Late Songwriter Busbee

Thomas Rhett is remembering the late songwriter and producer Busbee, with the singer one of many stars who used social media to pay tribute to the musician after he passed away over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Rhett posted an email he had received from Busbee last Christmas, with his friend writing that he wanted to send good wishes Rhett’s way after finding himself thinking of the “Remember You Young” singer and his family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know this is super random but had to share this with you,” the email began. “Every night that I go to bed after my wife, when I walk into our bathroom and slide the sliding door closed…you pop into my head.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 1, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

“I have no idea why (at least at that moment). But it has happened many times now,” Busbee continued. “So I just say a quick prayer for you and your family. Blessing. Protection. Wisdom. Like I said, random…but there you go! Have an amazing Christmas. Our love to your family!”

“I got this e mail from my good friend @busbee last Christmas,” Rhett shared in his caption. “I’m so heartbroken to hear about him passing. My prayers are with his sweet family. I feel like Busbee had it figured out while he was on this earth. He has encouraged me to look at this life as it is. We are but a mist. We are here then we are gone. Go out and love people today. Be a light in dark places. Love and miss you Busbee.”

The 43-year-old’s death was first reported on Sunday night. A friend of Busbee’s told Variety that the producer, real name Michael James Ryan, was undergoing treatment for Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, after being diagnosed over the summer. Busbee leaves behind wife Jessie and three children, including a newborn daughter.

Busbee, real name Michael James Ryan, found a success as a songwriter for several major pop acts including Pink, Shakira, 5 Seconds of Summer and Kelly Clarkson before heading to Nashville, where he quickly became a fixture in the country music scene. He helped helm Maren Morris‘ debut album, Hero, as well as her sophomore album, GIRL, and aided in shaping the sounds of other artists including Carly Pearce and Lauren Alaina. He also wrote for acts including Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Garth Brooks.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mark Levine