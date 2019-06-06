Thomas Rhett Defends Wife Lauren Akins From ‘Hateful’ Comments: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins attended the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, with the duo posing for photos on the blue carpet together ahead of the ceremony.

Attending awards shows is nothing new for Akins, who often accompanies her husband on red carpets.

For the show, Rhett wore a maroon suit, white shirt and black loafers, while his wife chose a pink satin tank top, leopard skirt, brown belt and hot pink heels, finishing her look with a high ponytail and gold necklaces.

In a post of the couple shared by PEOPLE on Instagram, some users began leaving negative comments about Akins’ look, with one person writing, “Trailer park vibe.”

“Seriously….I see she has no stylist to help her out. Pretty girl, tho (sic),” added a second, while a third wrote, “What is she wearing , is it 1980 again [laughing out loud].”

“She looks like a fan that wanted a picture with him while on spring break,” another troll wrote.

Rhett was, obviously, not cool with people trashing his wife, and the singer jumped in the comments section himself to clap back at those speaking negatively.

“All of you with these hateful comments should be ashamed,” he wrote. “This world doesn’t need more of your negativity.”

Several other fans jumped into the comments to defend Lauren, with one person writing how they loved “what she has on! She has the figure for it, its flirty and fun.”

“Happy people who love themselves don’t make negative comments about other people,” a second supporter shared. “Plain and simple. They just don’t. I feel like I should apologize on all of your behalf. I’m sorry Lauren. Don’t take it personal. People’s words and behaviors says a lot more about their state of mind and heart than it does about you.”

A third person commented: “So many incredibly sad ladies on this post. Shame on all of you for tearing another woman down. Do you not have anything better to do? Apparently not.”

“Ladies we make each other look bad from comments like this when we should lift each other up,” another message read. “Shame on you. Lauren is beautiful inside and out. If you took the time to read about her mission trips and her care for children in Haiti you may rethink your comments. She looks beautiful.”

During the CMT Awards, Rhett performed his duet with Little Big Town, “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time,” along with Trombone Shorty.

