Thomas Rhett Reveals How Wife Lauren Akins Gave Him the Okay to Share Pregnancy News

Thomas Rhett shared some big news over the weekend during a concert at Billy Bob's Texas, telling fans that he and wife Lauren Akins are expecting their fourth daughter. In a post on Instagram after the fact, the "Country Again" singer revealed that he wasn't planning on sharing the news but decided to do so after getting the okay from his wife just before he played his new song "To the Guys That Date My Girls."

"Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want,'" Rhett captioned a photo of himself and Akins backstage at the show, both of their hands resting on her stomach. "so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl." He also joked to fans, "feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table."

Baby Akins will join big sisters Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1. Akins revealed on her Instagram that her fourth daughter is due in November. "SURPRISE!!" she wrote. "He just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown) just in time for Mother’s Day."

On Sunday, Rhett followed their baby announcement with a Mother's Day message for Akins, who he called "the rock of our family." "The selfless, loving, beautiful, multi tasking, podcasting, book writing, joy giving human that is @laur_akins," he declared. "Me, Willa gray, ada James, Lennon and whatever we name our 4th daughter are the luckiest humans in the world. Thank you for existing and shining a light in any room you walk into. Happy Mother’s Day to you! And happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mommas in my family."

Both Rhett and Akins have previously shared that they want a large family, and Rhett estimated to Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show last year that he and his wife will have five or six kids. "I doubt my wife would stop until we get to at least five or six," he said. After Bones asked whether he thinks he'll have that many kids, the 31-year-old answered, "I think so. I really do. I don't really have a say-so. If Lauren wants six kids, we're probably going to have six kids.