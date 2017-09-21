Thomas Rhett Poses for First Day of School Pictures With Daughter Willa Gray

Thomas Rhett is now a dad to two girls, and one of those girls is heading off to school!

The country star and wife Lauren Akins sent their older daughter, Willa Gray, off to school on Monday, Sept. 18, and Akins made sure to mark the occasion by sharing a pair of adorable snaps of Willa and her dad on Instagram.

Akins posted two photos her little girl sitting with Rhett on a front step, wearing a perfectly coordinated blue and white ensemble and posing for the camera.

how we feel about Willa Gray’s first official day of school 💙💙💙 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

“How we feel about Willa Gray’s first official day of school,” the proud mom captioned the first snap, which shows Rhett smiling and Willa looking particularly excited.

The second photo sees the duo posed in the same way, only Willa is now smiling from ear to ear.

also, found this one😭. My heart is on the floor. Lord have mercy I love her😩💙💙 (sorry I just posted two of the EXACT same photo, I’m just an obsessive mom over here👋🏼, okay I’m done now) A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

“Also, found this one. My heart is on the floor,” Akins wrote. “Lord have mercy I love her (sorry I just posted two of the EXACT same photo, I’m just an obsessive mom over here, okay I’m done now).”

Rhett and Akins are also parents to daughter Ada James, who was born in August. The couple adopted Willa Gray from Uganda in the spring after falling in love with her during a trip to Africa the previous year.

