Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Dress as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to Watch Dad Perform

Thomas Rhett performed during halftime at the Dallas Cowboys‘ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, and the country star had a pair of adorable cheerleaders in the stands thanks to his two daughters.

Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are parents to Willa Gray, 2, and Ada James, who was born in August, and the little girls showed their Cowboys spirit on Thanksgiving as they donned Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders costumes to watch their dad play.

Akins shared a snap of her girls on Instagram posing with two Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and while Ada James might not know exactly what’s going on, Willa Gray looks ecstatic to be holding her very own pom poms.

Besties

“Besties,” Akins captioned the spirited moment.

Rhett also posted the same photo, thanking the cheerleaders for being “awesome” to his girls.

Ready to see daddy and these Cowboys

Akins later shared a photo of herself and her daughters on the sidelines, writing, “Ready to see daddy and these Cowboys.”

During his time on stage, Rhett had the actual cheerleaders on hand to add even more star power, with the DCC sharing a video of the moment on Instagram. The performance also marked the kickoff for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

What an honor to perform with @thomasrhettakins for the @salvationarmyus Red Kettle Kickoff! #FightForGood

While the Cowboys didn’t win the game, it’s safe to say they had the cutest fans around.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins