Thomas Rhett’s Cutest Family Photos

Country superstar, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are parents to two adorable daughters, Willa Gray, 3 and Ada James, 2 — and thankfully for fans, the rising country star isn’t shy about sharing photos of his family on social media.

Whether the group is on vacation, enjoying the outdoors or simply spending time at home, fans can’t get enough of the family, something Rhett acknowledged is an important part of his relationship with his fans.

“Since the beginning of our relationship, we have been pretty open books,” Rhett recently told PopCulture.com and other media. “I think that’s why we relate so well with our fans.”

Ahead of tonight’s Saturday Night Live marking the country star’s first appearance, check out Rhett and his families’ cutest shots yet!

When they went to Disney

The family recently visited Walt Disney World in Florida, with the girls sporting matching Minnie Mouse jumpers for the occasion and Willa Gray donning her own set of sparkling Minnie ears.

“Real life magic,” Akins wrote next to a family snap in front of Cinderella Castle, while Rhett shared the same snap and wrote, “Such an awesome day at [Walt Disney World].”

When they went to Chicago

A trip to Chicago resulted in this snap of the family posing in front of the water with the city’s skyscrapers in the background, with Rhett calling the moment “The perfect Chicago day.”

When they wore matching swimsuits

During a recent family vacation, the group was gifted with matching swimwear from Chubbies, with Akins and the girls sporting one-pieces in a green, pink and yellow tribal pattern and Rhett rocking matching board shorts as the family enjoyed some time in the ocean.

When they enjoyed the sunset

Another vacation snap saw the family pose for a picture-perfect shot on the beach at sunset, which Akins shared was “Something like our 78491st beach family pic attempt…”

When they had a quiet night at home

When the Rhetts aren’t traveling the country on tour, they can be found at home enjoying their favorite Disney movies and spending time together.

Next to this snap of the group cuddling up in some blankets, Akins wrote, “we built a fort, popped popcorn and watched Tangled (the favorite this week) in our new magic quilted room.”

When they went on a hike

Rhett and Akins are avid nature lovers, and the couple hopes to instill that trait in their girls as well. Judging by this snap of the family hiking in Colorado, it’s safe to say they’re well on their way to succeeding.

“Pre show hike with the fam at Saint Mary’s Glacier,” Rhett captioned the trip.

When they went to the pumpkin patch

Last fall, the Rhetts headed to the pumpkin patch to get Willa Gray her very first pumpkin to carve, with Rhett sharing the family’s enthusiasm for the season in his caption.

“To watching hocus pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray’s first pumpkin,” the singer wrote.

When they celebrated Easter

This past Easter saw the Rhetts celebrate with a family photo featuring both girls wearing matching pairs of bunny ears, although a coordinating snap wasn’t exactly easy to come by.

“Happy Easter from the Akins to y’all-here are some of the many photos we took in a parking lot after church trying to get ONE with us all looking at the camera hahah,” Akins wrote.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins

When they celebrated Willa Gray’s 3rd birthday

Rhett and his wife made sure to mark the occasion with a pair of sweet posts on social media. Rhett’s post was a shot of himself holding Willa Gray as the pair stood in front of the water, Willa Gray smiling happily at her dad.

“Happy birthday sweet baby girl! How in the world are you 3 already?!?!” Rhett wrote. “I need to pause life cause it’s just moving too fast. I love you more than anything in the world.”

Akins also shared her own post, gifting fans with a slideshow of sweet photos of Willa Gray.

“My sweet, smart, soooo goofy beautiful baby girl who made me a mama,” Akins shared in her caption. “Happy 3rd birthday cutie pie!!!!! Life is so fun with you and you are the BEST big sister to Ada James.”

Rhett and Akins adopted Willa Gray from Uganda, bringing her home with them last spring, and Akins’ slideshow included multiple snaps of the pair bonding in Willa Gray’s home country.

When his daughter helped announce his ‘SNL’ appearance

Announcing the debut of new music and his first SNL appearance on March 2, Rhett took to Facebook with his daughter, Willa Gray to share the awesome news.

“Willa Gray, what’s daddy doing on March 2?” Rhett asked his eldest.

“Saturday Night Live,” Willa Gray answered.

“Make sure y’all tune in on March 2,” Rhett continued. “Playing some new songs off of a brand-new record. It’s gonna be fun.”

Rhett’s latest album, Life Changes, was released in September of 2017. Rhett released five singles from the record, including his latest “Sixteen,” with all five becoming No. 1 singles.