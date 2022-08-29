Thomas Rhett Cancels Concert Last-Minute Over Health Issue

The show did not go on for Thomas Rhett Saturday evening. Just two hours before the "Life Changes" singer was set to take the stage at San Diego's North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night as part of his Bring the Bar to You tour, Rhett was forced to cancel the concert due to health issues. The show had been set to kick off at 7:30 p.m., however, in a message shared across his social media channels at around 5:30 p.m. that evening, Rhett announced the concert was canceled.

In a message to his San Diego fans, Rhett began the lengthy note by sharing, "it breaks my heart to say this but unfortunately I am not able to sing tonight." The beloved country musician went on to explain "due to vocal irritation and swelling and we are having to cancel the show at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre." Rhett said that he and his team had been working throughout the day to help him recover, though they eventually came to the realization that he would be unable to perform as planned.

"I am so sorry this announcement is so close to show time," he continued. "For those of you who have already traveled to the show I sincerely apologize. We've been working all day to try and make the show happen, but it's just not going to be possible and have been advised not to perform this evening."

While news of the cancellation saddened many, Rhett's followers reacted to the post by sending the musician well wishes. Fellow country star Tyler Hubbard wrote, "dang I'm Sorry buddy. Hope you heal up quick," with one fan commenting, "Feel better tr we love you." Somebody else wrote, "Oh no! California loves you!! Just get better and come back soon!" According to Rhett, fans who held tickets for the Saturday night show "will be offered a refund at point of purchase." Rhett concluded the post by writing, "I love you, Home Team and hate that we are unable to play for you tonight."

The Bring the Bar to You tour features special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. Although the tour had initially been scheduled to run through October, Rhett announced just days ago that the tour would now run through 2023 with shows in Canada that will feature Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe. Rhett shared, "it's been an absolute blast being back out on the road this summer and we are so excited to take the tour to Canada next year. It feels like forever since we were last able to play for those fans. They always bring an insane amount of energy and we cannot wait to get up there and see them again."