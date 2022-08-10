Lady Gaga Gets Hit in the Head With Object From Fan During Concert

Last weekend, Lady Gaga was hit in the head by a thrown object while performing on stage, and fans are furious. A viral video posted to Twitter by user "jomaticaaa" shows something coming at Lady Gaga fast and ricocheting off of her forehead while she is singing "Hold My Hand." The incident has reignited an ongoing conversation about fan etiquette at concerts this summer.

Thankfully, Lady Gaga did not seem to be hurt when something hit her in the head on stage last weekend. It's not clear when and where this video was taken, but BuzzFeed reports that it was last weekend. Unconfirmed posts from fans online suggest that it was at a show in Mexico, and that it was a burgeoning tradition gone awry. Still, many commenters argued that throwing anything toward the stage is dangerous and unkind to the performers.

how do some fans think this is okay... this is so dangerous and sad. :( pic.twitter.com/CnmOP88yOF — jo🌈🎀🥰✨haus labs heaux (@jomaticaaa) August 7, 2022

It looked like Gaga was hit by some kind of stuffed doll, which would explain why she did not seem to be harmed by it. Some commenters claimed that it was a popular Dr. Simi doll, which are widespread in Mexico to promote a local chain of pharmacies. They said that throwing these ubiquitous dolls on stage has become an unspoken concert tradition in recent years in Mexico as a way of connecting with artists. Many even seem to write encouraging messages on the dolls in Sharpie.

Still, there are some obvious dangers to throwing objects onto the stage in the middle of a concert – especially when they hit a performer in the head. This summer, there have been other incidents that were not as harmless as this one. Just a few weeks ago, for example, Kid Cudi left the stage early when fans continually threw things at him on stage during his performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Florida.

"Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more f-ing thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now," the rapper said at the time. "Throw one more f-ing thing on this stage and I'll walk off, I'm not f-ing playing. I'm not f-ing playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I'll f-ing leave If I get hit with one more f-ing thing, if I see one more f-ing thing on this f-ing stage, I'm leaving. Don't f- with me."

In Mexico, we have a strange concept to give love, for the artist, we drop the Doctor Simi teddy at the show, this is the way the fans show love to the artist pic.twitter.com/7P274NlJNV — ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗOrlando (Se nos cayó la J) Vergara  (@AdnOrlandoVerga) August 7, 2022

In Kid Cudi's case, the thrown objects were not stuffed toys but mostly trash and partially filled water bottles, which could have been much more harmful to him. The same seemed to be true last month when Lady Gaga went viral for a similar story. Someone threw something on stage at another one of her concerts, but it was somehow blocked. A video of the object hitting an "invisble wall" perplexed social media for days.

Concerts have always been rowdy events and crowd are hard to control, but social media commenters still believe a pattern is emerging this summer in particular. So far, Gaga has not commented on this video.