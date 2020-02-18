Thomas Rhett’s ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ Was Inspired by an Unfortunate True Event

Thomas Rhett’s current single, “Beer Can’t Fix,” is the third single from his 2019 Center Point Road record. The song, which Rhett wrote with Julian Bunetta, Ryan Tedder and Zach Skelton, was inspired by a comment Rhett made, while playing a bad round of golf.

“‘Beer Can’t Fix’ literally stemmed from a joke that was made on a golf course,” Rhett shared with his record label. “We were playing golf and we were just doing terrible and we just decided to grab a beer and see how we played after that, and we both started playing a lot better after that. There’s a couple of situations in life where beer just makes experiences better, golf and fishin’ being two of those. And we just started kind of riffing this idea on there’s not much that ‘Beer Can’t Fix.’”

The song includes Jon Pardi on the track, which Rhett said was partly because of how his wife, Lauren Akins, feels about Pardi and his music.

“When we wrote this song, I was like, ‘We’re getting Jon Pardi on this song,’” Rhett recounted. “I’m such a gigantic fan of Jon, like, my wife likes Jon Pardi better than she likes me. And I was like, ‘Jon, I got this song called ‘Ain’t Nothin’ Beer Can’t Fix.’ I really want you to sing on it with me.’ And I sent him the song, and he goes, ‘When do I sing?’ And when Jon put his vocal on this thing, I was like, ‘Dude, let’s go!’

Rhett will perform “Beer Can’t Fix” when he hits the road in May on his Center Point Road Tour. But first, the singer is spending a few months at home after he and Akins welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love, into the world on Feb. 10.

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!” Rhett wrote on social media. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!

“Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet,” he continued. “The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

