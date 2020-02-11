Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Welcome Daughter No. 3

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are officially parents of three! On Tuesday the couple announced that Akins gave birth to a baby girl, Lennon Love Akins, on Monday. Baby Lennon joins big sisters Willa Grace, 4, and Ada James, 2, and Akins shared the happy news on her Instagram with a slideshow of photos that began with a sweet snap of Willa Grace and Ada James kissing their baby sister on the head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:23pm PST

"Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn't be happier to finally get to kiss her little face. Lennon Love Akins," Akins wrote. "9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. we could not be more in love."

Other photos included Rhett and Akins with their baby girl in the hospital as well as several closeups of baby Lennon wearing a burnt orange onesie and a tiny yellow headband.

Rhett and Akins announced in July that their family would be expanding, sharing a series of photos of themselves and their girls at the pool.

"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings," Rhett captioned his post. "I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl!! I love you so much [Lauren]. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 23, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

The family's reveal featured a photo of the group in their swimsuits, with Willa Gray and Ada James resting their hands on their mom's stomach, as well as a shot of the group discovering that they'll be welcoming another girl with a cloud of pink dust exploding in the air.

"We decided we didn't have enough princess dresses around the house so we're adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year," Akins captioned her own post. "Despite Thomas Rhett's initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl!"

"Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister. Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time) [and] she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her-especially bc I've been showing since I was SEVEN weeks," she continued. "So it feels like we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY. And I'd like to apologize to everyone I've canceled on, said no to or just been MIA, but for a second there I wasn't sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living. But she's soooo worth it. We are SO excited! & if you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things.......jk, he's excited too."

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz