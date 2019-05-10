Thomas Rhett Announces ‘Center Point Road’ Album Release Party at CMA Fest

Thomas Rhett just announced he will host an album release party for his upcoming Center Point Road album! The event will be held on June 8 at Bridgestone Arena, during CMA Fest. Proceeds will benefit music education through the CMA Foundation.

“My new album, Center Point Road, comes out on May 31,” Rhett shared on social media. “We were trying to figure out how to celebrate this record with you guys, and so here’s what we came up with. June 8, which is the Saturday of CMA Fest – you’re already going to be there – we’re going to host a special event at the Bridgestone Arena. We’re going to play some broken-down versions of the songs. We’re going to tell you the way we wrote them, how we recorded them, and we’re also going to have some special guests. You’ll also receive a copy of Center Point Road delivered directly to your door.

“Tickets are only 25 bucks,” he continued, “and in the spirit of CMA Festival, all proceeds will benefit music education through the CMA Foundation.”

The Georgia native is most excited to celebrate his fourth studio album while in his current hometown.

“We’ve been able to do album release parties all over the country, but to host one in my own backyard during CMA Fest when country music fans are here from all over the world is incredible,” said Rhett in a statement. “Nashville is home to the memories and stories from this album that made me into the person I am today, and to also be able to help raise money for Music Education while we celebrate this release makes it extra special.”

Rhett will soon wrap up the Canadian run of his Life Changes Tour, and then immediately launch his Very Hot Summer Tour. Find dates, pre-order Center Point Road, and get more information about his album release party by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Denise Truscello