‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Releases ‘I’m Standing With You’ Video From ‘Breakthrough’ Film

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has just released her first-ever music video! The song, “I’m Standing With You,” is from the just-released Breakthrough film, starring Metz and Topher Grace.

Metz recently performed the song at the 2019 ACM Awards, in a stunning performance – marking Metz’s first live TV performance – with Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton and Lauren Alaina, who also all appear on the Breakthrough soundtrack.

Performing “I’m Standing With You,” written by renowned songwriter Diane Warren, pushed Metz out of her comfort zone, but she was motivated by the powerful message of the song.

“The song is so beautiful, and I think it needs to be heard,” Metz told Entertainment Weekly. “The fact that the other girls who are on the soundtrack — including, of course, Lauren, Carrie, Mickey, Maddie & Tae — I’m like, listen, I’m going to push past the fear and do this because it’s something I’ve always wanted.

“At the end of the day, after being prepared and who knows what goes on during the day, but what’s going to happen is going to happen, and if I stay present and authentic then that’s all I can ask of myself,” she added.

Metz knew as soon as she read the script for that she wanted to be part of the film.

“After I read the script, just as anything I want to do, I wanted to change people’s hearts and minds, even if it’s just a crack,” Metz told The Tennessean. “I never thought I could get through something like this, but if someone else has done it, maybe I should keep trudging.”

Underwood also signed on immediately to use her song, “Love Wins,” to the film.

“I was approached about being a part of the Breakthrough movie and having a song in the movie a while back ago, and we’re on the road doing album promo,” Underwood recalled. “They sent us the movie to watch ’cause I definitely wanted to get to see it before I could say ‘Yes, I want to be a part of that.’ The second it was over, I said, ‘Yes. I want to be a part of this.’ It’s such an inspiring movie.”

The American Idol alum was so touched by Breakthrough that she has already committed to taking her husband, Mike Fisher, and older son, Isaiah, to see it in theater.

“I couldn’t be more humbled to be a part of bringing this film to life,” Underwood said of the movie. “It’s been an incredible journey from first reading the script to release day finally being here. This film is truly inspirational.”

The Breakthrough soundtrack is currently available to stream or download.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin