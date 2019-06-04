‘The Voice’ Team Covers Hank Williams Jr. and It’s an Instant Classic

The Voice Season 13 is getting down to the best of the best, and Tuesday night’s episode saw Team Blake’s finalists Red Marlow, Chloe Kohanski, and Keisha Renee come together to pay tribute to a country great with a cover of Hank Williams Jr.‘s “If It Will, It Will.”

The trio was joined by coach Blake Shelton for the rollicking performance, with Shelton and Marlow kicking things off before being joined by Renee and Kohanski. Each of the three contestants brought their own style to the classic song and made it clear why they’ve stuck around. Marlow brought the country to the tune with his guitar strumming, Renee attacked the vocals with her powerful voice, and Kohanski brought a sultry side to the song with her smoky tone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show marked the season’s first live elimination round, and two artists from Team Adam were in the bottom as they waited to see who would be sent home. In the end, Jon Mero was sent packing, and the eleven remaining contestants will return next week to battle it out for peace sign-shaped supremacy.

Photo Credit: YouTube / The Voice