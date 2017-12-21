Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Natalie Stovall on Her New Single and Time on the Show

Natalie Stovall may not have won The Voice this season, but the country singer is ready to make her next move.

The singer has released a new single, “Wine or Whiskey,” and while the singer-songwriter didn’t pen the track, she instantly connected with it and knew it had to be hers.

“It’s really cool in Nashville because even if you write music, you also find and hear songs that someone else has written and you go, ‘Oh my goodness, I wish I had written that song’, or you just feel like it was written for you,” Stovall told Nashville Lifestyles. “I think that’s why we all love music. When you find a song that you can’t even describe why it speaks to you, but that it’s so powerful. I just heard the song and thought it was incredible.”

The song was written by Lori McKenna, Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook and the late Andrew Dorff, who passed in Dec. 2016. The track showcases Stovall’s softer side, something the singer is proud to share with her fans.

“It’s really cool to get the opportunity to release something that is just beautiful and special and has a different side, kind of the next step for Natalie Stovall,” she explained. “There’s been a lot of emotion and a lot of beauty in creating this song. I feel honored to be a part of it, and to put a voice to it.”

During this season of The Voice, Stovall was initially eliminated in October before returning as a comeback artist for coach Blake Shelton‘s team, only to be sent home once again. Still, the singer shared that the experience has helped her connect with her fans in an exciting way.

“I’m hearing from people that I haven’t heard from since a show they came to in 2006,” Stovall shared. “It’s a way for them to connect with me, when I haven’t been back to their town in ten years. You get to be there in front of millions and millions of people — that’s been a huge gift I’ve received from all of this.”

The Voice was far from the first experience Stovall has had as a performer, as she started singing from a young age and even made her Grand Ole Opry debut at age 12. She’s since been touring and performing for year, and while she’s faced setbacks, Stovall explained that being an artist is simply what she was meant to do.

“I’ve been out here a long time doing this, and it’s hard to lose a record deal, it’s hard to just keep going sometimes when band members quit or when you encounter hardships,” she said. “But the thing is, I know what I was born to do, and I know that I’m meant to live this life and be an entertainer and be a writer and be on the road, and I’m not gonna stop.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @NatalieStovall