‘The Voice’ Coach Reacts After Losing All Her ACM Award Nominations

Lainey Wilson won big at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, taking home four awards out of the six categories she was nominated in, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year. The Voice staple Kelsea Ballerini had three nominations but didn’t take home one award.

Ballerini reacted to the night in a post to her Instagram Story, sharing a meme from the cult classic Mean Girls. She shared photos of Lacey Chabert in the iconic “And none for Gretchen Weiners” scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ballerini’s boyfriend, Chase Stokes, showed his support. He posted a video of the performance from the evening with the caption, “Entertainer of the Year. Goodnight.”

This isn’t her first disappointment from the award show. She’s been nominated several times, but only won once when she earned the award for New Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016. She’s received 12 nominations at the CMA Awards.

Ballerini has been nominated for five Grammy Awards, losing to Wilson in 2024 in the Best Country Album category. Many felt she looked disappointed by the loss in the viral clip.

“You can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else’s win at the same time,” Ballerini said at the time of the loss. “Two things can be true and both hold valid and valuable space. The face reading and reaction analysis is unnecessary and hurtful to everyone. A woman’s win is a team win.”

The 2025 ACM Awards streamed live on Amazon Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Reba McEntire hosted the show. Blake Shelton, Lionel Ritchie, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Chase Elliott, Carly Pearce, Crystal Gayle, and Little Big Town all hit the stage.