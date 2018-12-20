‘The Voice’ Winner Chevel Shepherd Reveals Big Plans With Kelly Clarkson in 2019

Chevel Shepherd was crowned Season 15 winner of The Voice, on Kelly Clarkson‘s team, but apparently the two are not finished working together yet! The recent champion reveals she has big plans for 2019, which will once again include Clarkson.

“Me and Kelly are going to work on a country album, and I’m going to put it out and hopefully tour the world and go to the Grand Ole Opry,” Shepherd told PEOPLE. “I have a lot of things I want to do.”

The record will have a “classic country” sound, as Shepherd describes it, paying homage to her own musical idols.

“I [want] to really bring back the older Loretta [Lynn], Dolly Parton country vibe,” explained the 16-year-old. “I feel like that would be really cool to start out with, and then I wouldn’t mind doing some contemporary, modern country as well. But I just want to bring back the older country because not many people are doing that nowadays.”

As part of her winnings, Shepherd received a record deal with Universal Music Group. But even before her time on the reality TV talent show, the New Mexico native has been inspiring people with her voice.

“[People have told me] that I’m the reason they sang,” Shepherd said. “It really feels awesome because I love to do that, and I want people to follow their dreams.”

Shepherd also received a hefty check for $100,000, most of which she will use to further her music career – but she does have one splurge she’d like to make, although it’s not what most people would expect.

“I would love to have a Chevelle because that’s my name,” said the singer. “So me and my dad are probably going to get one and build a ’72 [Chevrolet] Chevelle together.”

Shepherd might buy a Chevelle, but she won’t be able to drive it quite yet.

“We had to postpone getting my permit because of The Voice so when we get back [home], I have to get it,” she added.

When Shepherd heard The Voice host Carson Daly say her name, Shepherd was every bit as surprised as she appeared.

“I had no clue what was going to happen, but I knew whatever happened, I was going to be happy about it and that whatever happened would be God’s plan,” Shepherd said. “So it was crazy and once Carson called my name, I was like, ‘Wait, what? Oh my goodness.’”

“For some reason I didn’t cry — I almost cried,” she continued. “I somehow held my composure together.”

Photo Credit: Trae Patton/NBC