Kameron Marlowe made waves with his song "Giving You Up," and he's now back with another video, sharing the appropriately flame-filled clip for his new track "Burn 'Em All." Beginning with a smoldering fire, the video sees Marlow singing in a barn as the clip moves through shots of the singer and his friends, who meet up later that night at a bonfire.

One of those friends is played by former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Tia Booth, who is first shown walking out of a clinic with a mask on before catching a backpack from another woman and hopping in a truck to hit the bonfire. Another member of the group is a firefighter, one is a welder and the sixth is a woman who drove in with Marlowe.

"With a title like 'Burn ‘Em All' I knew we needed some fire power for this video!" Marlowe, who appeared on The Voice during Season 15, said in a statement. "However, we didn’t realize that we’d be filming on what ended up being the hottest day on record in Nashville for 2020. But through a lot of sweat, our director Jeff Johnson really brought this song to life. We wanted to honor our frontline workers, who all absolutely deserve to let loose after getting off their shifts. Tia Booth, who actually used to work in healthcare, plays the nurse in the video and I honestly couldn’t imagine it without her."

"Burn 'Em All," which Marlow wrote with Joey Hyde, Brinley Addington, and Aaron Eshuis, is a classic anthem about having a good time after a long work week, Marlowe declaring that's ready to "set the night on fire" with his friends.

The song follows Marlowe's debut, "Giving You Up," which has earned nearly 40 million on-demand streams. After signing a publishing deal with Sony/ATV earlier this year, Marlow signed with Columbia Nashville in June. "I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Columbia team," he said in a statement at the time, via Music Row. "It still feels like a dream that I haven’t woken up from. I’m so thankful to Sony for believing in me."