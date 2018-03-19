The Swon Brothers’ Colton Swon Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend, Caroline Glaser

Colton Swon is a married man! The singer, part of The Swon Brothers duo along with his brother, Zach Swon, wed Caroline Glaser in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, March 17, in Nashville, Tenn.

The couple met when they were both competing on Season 4 of The Voice in 2013. Glaser landed in the Top 48, while The Swon Brothers finished in the Top 3. But while their music careers — The Swon Brothers in country music, and Glaser as an indie rock/soul singer – kept them both busy on the road, Swon and Glaser were eager to take the next step in their relationship.

“I’m so excited,” Colton Swon recently told PopCulture.com. “So ready to call her my wife, which – fiance is better than girlfriend, but I’m ready to call her my wife.”

Swon went to elaborate measures to propose to Glaser. The Oklahoma native compiled their most memorable moments into a movie trailer, and then convinced a local movie theater to run the trailer between the usual trailers for an upcoming film. Both of their families secretly filled the theater, and then watched Swon get down on one knee and ask Glaser to be his wife.

“She said YES!” he shared on social media after the proposal. “I get to marry my best friend y’all! I’ve been dreaming her up my whole life and she’s so much more than what my simple mind could come up with. Thank you Lord for this amazing girl and these two amazing families. Forever ain’t long enough.”

Zach Swon served as best man and offered an emotional toast at the reception. More than 300 guests attended, including Carrie Underwood, who invited The Swon Brothers to tour with her on her 2016 Storyteller Tour.

The newlyweds are waiting until they have more time to take a honeymoon. Both Swon and Glaser are busy with their music careers, with The Swon Brothers working on a new album, which will be released later this year. The debut single, “What Ever Happened,” is already at radio.

“Some of the verse, it talks about racism,” says Colton Swon. “It talks about when we say, ‘I do,’ it meant forever. I remember that being, your word was your bond. I know certain circumstances it’s good to separate or get a divorce but I just wish it wasn’t so common now days. I want my future kids to grow up where like people staying together, like the husband wanting to stay together. That’s what I hope for my life.”

