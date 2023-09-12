The Chicks Postpone Concerts After Death of Emily Strayer's Ex-Husband Charlie Robison

The Chicks have postponed some upcoming concerts after the death of Emily Strayer's ex-husband, Charlie Robison. In a social media post on Sept. 9, the group announced, "Due to an urgent family matter, The Chicks show at Canada Life Centre previously scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 has been moved to Monday, September 11. All tickets for the Sept. 12th date will be honored at the Sept. 11th show."

The statement added, "The doors will open 7:00PM and the show will begin at 8:00PM. For further information contact your point of purchase. The Chicks apologize for any inconvenience caused and look forward to seeing everyone on Monday." Two days later, on Monday, Sept. 11, it was announced that Robison had died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends," his wife, Kristen Robison, wrote in a Facebook post, confirming the sad news. "My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family." Robison's sister, Robyn Ludwick, also spoke out, writing in a social media post that her heart was "broken in the deepest most irreparable way. My big brother Charlie passed away in the arms of his loved ones."

According to a family representative who spoke with the AP, Robison died at a hospital in San Antonio on Sunday, after suffering cardiac arrest and other complications. He was 59 years old. The Texas-born singer-songwriter was previously forced to retire in 2018 after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, though he briefly returned to the stage in 2022.

Strayer and Robison married on May 1, 1999. Their nuptials were held at the Cibolo Creek Ranch. The pair shared three children: Charles Augustus, called "Gus", born November 11, 2002, and twins Julianna Tex and Henry Benjamin born on April 14, 2005. Strayer and Robison divorced on Aug. 6, 2008, after being married for nine years.

In response to the news, many Chicks fans have commented on the group's Instagram post, sharing their sympathy for Strayer and Robison's family. "I'm just learning of the gut wrenching news of Charlie. I'm heartbroken," one user wrote. "I booked him to play at what used to be called Luthers Blues in Madison WI back in the early 2000's. I was a country radio jock who insisted on playing 'alt country.' We sold out. Everyone knew every word. I'll never forget when he called me on stage halfway through 'My Hometown' to sing along... I thought the roof was going to blow off the place!! It was a night I'll never forget. So sorry for your loss."