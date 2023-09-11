Charlie Robison, Country Singer and 'Nashville Star' Judge, Dead at 59

Charlie Robison, a country music star and former judge on USA Network's Nashville Star, has died. Robison passed away on Sunday, September 10, at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas after suffering cardiac arrest and other complications, a family representative told the Associated Press. Robison was 59.

His wife, Kristen Robison, also confirmed his death in a Facebook post, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family." His sister, Robyn Ludwick, also paid tribute, writing in an emotional social media post that her heart was "broken in the deepest most irreparable way. My big brother Charlie passed away in the arms of his loved ones."

Just terrible news. The great Charlie Robison has passed away. A true icon in the Texas Music Scene. So many incredible songs that have touched so many people. RIP legend. pic.twitter.com/BGaQVlJk2Y — 95.9 The Ranch (@959theranch) September 10, 2023

Born in Houston in 1964, Robinson launched his music career in the late 1980s after an injury sidelined a potential football career, per Rolling Stone. After playing in local Austin bands like Two Hoots and a Holler and forming his own band Millionaire Playboys, Robison released his debut solo album, Bandera, named the Texas Hill Country town where he grew up, in 1996. Robison was approached by Sony in 1998 and signed with its Lucky Dog imprint, going on to release Life of the Party, which contained hits like "My Hometown" and "Loving County," and Unleashed Live before moving to Columbia Records. In 2001, he released his major label debut, Step Right Up, which peaked at 27 on the U.S. Country charts and produced his only Top 40 country song, "I Want You Bad."

Robison was also well-known as a judge on USA Network's reality TV show Nashville Star. On the series, which aired for six seasons, from 2003 to 2008, contestants lived together while competing for a country music recording contract. Robison served as judge alongside author and journalist Robert K. Oermann and talent manager Tracy Gershon. He left the show after one season.

Robison released his final album, High Life, in 2013. Five years later, his team shared an update on his health, revealing the musician had permanently lost the ability to sing after undergoing a medical procedure on his throat. A statement on Instagram at the time read, "From that surgery he has been dealing with some complications during this routine recovery. Charlie is continuing to heal and is working with is doctors daily to resolve the issues he is having and get back out on the road. WE appreciate all of the fans, venues and promoters for their patience and support during this time. We will keep everyone in the loop on his progress and recovery."Robison announced his retirement from music later that year.

Robison is survived by his wife, Kristen Robison, and their son, Jett James, whom they welcomed in 2020, as well as his three children – Charles Augustus and twins Julianna Tex and Henry Benjamin – from his marriage to Emily Erwin Strayer (Emily Robison) of The Chicks, whom he divorced in 2008.