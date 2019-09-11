‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell Has Free Rein in Decorating Home She Shares With Chris Lane

When The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell moved from Los Angeles to Nashville to be closer to her boyfriend, Chris Lane, she moved into his house. After the couple got engaged, they moved into a new home that they share, but the country singer is giving Bushnell free rein when it comes to decorating their new residence.

“I never truly realized how stressful it could be to start picking out the lighting, and what sink faucet goes here,” Lane admitted to PEOPLE. “It’s a headache but at the same time, it is kind of fun to do that with her.”

“She wants me to help her,” he added. “But at the end of the day, I’m like ‘Babe, I’m a guy. You’re going to have way better taste than me so whatever you feel like is best, let’s just go with that.’”

The couple did have a few things they agreed on ahead of time, including a big yard and a white brick home. As for Lane, he only had one requirement: a way to watch his favorite sport.

“A big TV for Carolina Panthers football games,” said the singer. “We both actually have the exact same style and likes, which makes this way easier for me,” Lane said. “I can just turn her loose and let her do what she wants to do.”

Lane was committed to dating Bushnell even while there were thousands of miles between them, but was grateful when she decided to make the move to Music City.

“I’m certainly glad that she did,” Lane previously told PopCulture.com. “Now, we don’t have to travel on top of travel just to see each other, because that causes a little stress.”

Lane didn’t have any hesitation when it came time to pop the question to Bushnell, and knew early on that she was the one he wanted to spend his life with.

“I feel like, for the first time, I found the person that I’m supposed to be with and that I’m assuming I’m, at this point, that I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with,” Lane stated. “I’m so happy. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

No word yet on when the wedding will take place. Lane is spending much of the remainder of the year on the road, on his Big, Big Plans Tour. Find dates on Lane’s website.

