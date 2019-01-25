Terry Jennings, Son of Country Legend Waylon Jennings, Dead at 62

Terry Jennings, the eldest son of country music legend Waylon Jennings, died early Friday, just four days after turning 62.

Jennings’ son, Josh, shared the sad news on his father’s Facebook page.

“This is Terry’s son Josh and with a heavy heart I am here to inform you all that my father passed earlier this morning,” the statement read. “He lived an [adventurous] life as many of you know and he has accomplished so much. I was always proud to be his son. I know he touched many of your hearts and he always enjoyed sharing his life adventures and lessons with you all. I still hold many of those lessons with me everyday. This is a hard time for all of us, and I ask that you give the family and I some peace as we are dealing with this great loss.”

Jennings was the eldest of four children from Waylon Jennings’ marriage to Maxine Caroll Lawrence, reports Taste of Country. His brother, Walk The Line actor Shooter Jennings, remembered his brother on Instagram.

“So sad to see ya go, Terry. I love you,” Shooter Jennings wrote. “My brother Terry turned me onto Alice Cooper, The Moody Blues, Cream, Zeppelin and more. He was that older brother who had the killer record collection and the wild streak. Having one for him today. I listened to ‘Love It To Death’ last night as I was going to sleep in Terry’s honor. Sad day.”

In 2017, Jennings wrote the memoir Waylon, Tales of My Outlaw Dad, about his close relationship with his father. He wrote about touring with his father and eventually worked as his production manager.

According to Jennings’ website, he is the CEO and founder of Korban Music Group, LLC, a service management and consulting company. He also worked as a talent scout for major labels, including RCA.

Waylon Jennings died in 2002 at age 64. The year before his death, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Waylon Jennings was a major part of the Outlaw country movement during the 1970s and recorded with Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson. He was married four times.

Jennings’ friends and fans sent their condolences to his family on Facebook.

“I am so sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful friend and man. You are all in my thoughts and prayers,” one person wrote.

“This is just heartbreaking! I am so sorry,” another Facebook user wrote. “He always had such kind things to say to me. I wish the family peace and I will pray for their comfort.”

