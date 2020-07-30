Terri Clark Announces Holiday Album, 'It's Christmas... Cheers!'

Terri Clark is adding her entry into the holiday canon, releasing her album It's Christmas... Cheers! on Sept. 25. The album will be Clark's first on Mercury Nashville in 15 years and was produced by Clark. It's Christmas... Cheers! will feature collaborations with several artists including Ricky Skaggs, Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss. The Time Jumpers play on each of the album's 10 tracks.

"I resisted making and releasing a Christmas album for many years even though I’m a big Christmas person and love the music of the season," Clark said in a statement. "It’s been done by the best in so many amazing ways and I wanted to wait until I felt I could make it special, be excited about it, and do it justice in my own way. Having The Time Jumpers to collaborate with and the wonderful guest artists featured - it did just that. I am eager for everyone to hear the record that was almost 2 years in the making but took 25 years to get around to."

(Photo: Mercury Nashville)

It's Christmas... Cheers! is available for pre-order here. Each album will come with a Christmas postcard and the LP will feature holly green vinyl. Clark spent two years working on the project and knew Mercury Nashville, the label she originally signed with in 1993 at age 25, would be the perfect home for the album.

Clark released her debut album in 1995 and has released 11 studio albums in total, earning six No. 1 singles. The Canadian star has had success in both her home country and the United States and she is a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry.

See the album's full tracklisting below: