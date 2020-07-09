Tennessee to Honor Charlie Daniels With Flags at Half-Mast

✖

Charlie Daniels died on Monday at age 83, and the State of Tennessee will now honor the late country star by flying flags at half-mast at the State Capitol on Friday, July 10. Fox 17 Nashville reports that Gov. Bill Lee made the announcement during his press conference on Wednesday, sharing that the flags will fly at half staff from sunup to sundown. During the state briefing, Lee also discussed Daniels' legacy and devotion to his faith.

Daniels was born in North Carolina in 1936 but moved to Nashville in 1967 and considered Tennessee his adopted home. He was heavily involved in raising money for veterans and veterans-related programs and charities and he also established the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University with his wife, Hazel. On Friday, Daniels' funeral service will be held at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and on Thursday night, an open visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home. On Wednesday, Daniels was honored with a patriotic-themed service outside of Sellars Funeral Home with honors from the military and an aircraft flyover as well as appearances by Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence, Darryl Worley and more.

"Charlie’s love of life and country was radiant and inspiring," MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said in a statement. "And we at MTSU shall work every day to sustain and extend his legacy through the good works of the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center. Charlie will live on, not only through his music but also through the lives lifted through his generosity."

Daniels began his career in the '50s when he formed a band after graduating from high school and was known for his work in Southern rock, bluegrass and country music. He worked as a session musician in Nashville before releasing his own music and went on to earn inductions into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. He died on Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee from a hemorrhagic stroke.