Tegan Marie Proud to Be Young in Country Music

Tegan Marie might be young, but she knows exactly what she wants to say. The 14-year-old just released her latest single, “I Know How to Make a Boy Cry,” which she wrote with veteran producer and songwriter, Nathan Chapman.

“‘I Know How to Make a Boy Cry’ is all about girl power, sticking up for yourself, being the bigger person,” Marie tells PopCulture.com. “It’s a modern day ‘Sticks and stones may break my bones, but your words will never hurt me’ type of song. I’ve had it for a minute, and it’s very special to me, because it was one of the first songs I ever wrote in Nashville. I’m very stoked that it’s finally out for people to hear.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The song is from her upcoming freshman album, which the Michigan native hints is almost finished.

“We probably have enough songs for about three [albums],” Marie reveals. “We’re definitely working on putting an album together. It probably won’t come this year, but maybe next year.”

Marie is known not only for her songwriting and her powerful voice, but also for her determination. The young woman is the youngest female artist signed to a country label in 45 years, since Tanya Tucker.

“I have to hold that torch,” notes the singer. “It’s very exciting. It’s definitely a dream come true. Just having Warner Music Nashville behind me, and being my family now, it’s just very exciting. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was three years old, so it’s very exciting for me.”

Marie released her first single, “Keep it Lit,” which, like “I Know How to Make a Boy Cry,” shows Marie’s playful, fun side – which she hopes she keeps even as she matures.

“I want to be known for everything positive,” she tells CMT.com. “Even if it’s supposed to be a sad song, it will still be in a positive voice. I just recently I found a little piece of paper that had a little love song that I wrote when I was six years old, and I was like, ‘Oh gosh.’”

The young teen has several shows on her calendar for the next few months. Find dates and venue information at TeganMarie.com.

Both “I Know How to Make a Boy Cry” and “Keep it Lit” are available for download and streaming at her website.

Photo Credit: Sweety High