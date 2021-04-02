Taylor Swift Seemingly Announces Collaboration With Keith Urban on Upcoming Album

✖

Taylor Swift is currently preparing to release the re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless, which will be dubbed Fearless (Taylor's Version) and will feature six new songs. On Friday, the singer appeared to share the track list of previously unreleased material, which seemingly includes a collaboration with Keith Urban.

Swift announced the names of her new songs in typically mysterious fashion, releasing a video of a series of anagrams emerging from a gold vault. "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video," she wrote. "Level: Expert Happy decoding!" Fans immediately unscrambled the letters and came up with a list of words that included Maren Morris, who joined Swift on the recently-released "You All Over Me," and Keith Urban, prompting them to guess that the country star also makes an appearance on one of the new songs on Fearless (Taylor's Version), which Swift has referred to as being "From the Vault."

The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert Happy decoding! pic.twitter.com/xBXBXGVcdb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 2, 2021

Several fans went even further and put together song titles from the list, including "You All Over Me," "Bye Bye Baby" and "We Were Happy." Swift and Urban previously collaborated when they both joined Tim McGraw on his 2013 hit "Highway Don't Care," and Urban took Swift on tour with him in 2009. Urban also surprised fans on stage during a stop on Swift's 1989 World Tour in 2017.

"Someone absolutely incredible is about to come out on the stage," Swift told the audience during the show. "This is someone who has sold 20 million records. This is someone who, more importantly, is an amazing human being. I actually opened up for his tour years ago. He's been so wonderful to me. He's one of the most talented people who's ever been born."

Fearless won Swift her first Album of the Year trophy at the Grammys, an award she has since won twice more, and solidified her status as a country music star. The six new songs on the re-recorded version of the album were written for Fearless but went unreleased, and Swift recently tweeted, "One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists." Fearless (Taylor's Version) arrives on April 9.