Taylor Swift Credits the Dixie Chicks With Helping Her ‘Think Bigger’ About Albums

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest global superstars, of all time, but she may be just another singer if not for the influence of the Dixie Chicks. Swift, who is working on her seventh studio album, says she was greatly influenced by the music of the trio, especially earlier in her career.

“The Dixie Chicks were making such interesting music and doing it in such an unapologetically feminine, imaginative way,” Swift told Entertainment Weekly. “I was very inspired by the album Fly and the aesthetics, because it was very clear they had really put a lot into the artwork. And so it got my brain thinking bigger in terms of, you know, you make an album, but then you can choose an entire look and color palette and aesthetic and symbolism and imagery and backstories — that you can really make an album even more of an experience if you so choose.”

Swift also sang the praises of artists like Drake, Ciara, Lana Del Rey and especially Alanis Morissette, who Swift says changed the way she writes songs.

“I love the idea of a confessional songwriter — what Alanis Morissette was doing back in the ’90s [where] she’s just unafraid of expressing raw emotion,” said Swift. “That was really inspiring to me. We’re constantly moving further away step by step from the old, horrendous mindset that when a man shares his emotions, it’s brave.

“But when a woman shares her emotions, she’s oversharing,” she continued. “I think that the more women that tell their stories in an unapologetic, detailed, honest way, the better off we are.”

The Pennsyvlania native just released her latest single, “ME!” The song is a collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, and will be on her forthcoming project.

“‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it,” Swift told Roberts (via ABC News). “With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody really stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

The catchy single, which earned praise from artists like Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Cassadee Pope and more, was inspired by Swift’s loyal and dedicated fans.

“The fans are amazing. I cannot believe how dedicated they are, how thoughtful, I can’t believe how much they care,” Swift conceded. “It makes it more fun for me to create music knowing that they’ll care about little Easter eggs or clues or hints.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk