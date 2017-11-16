Taylor Swift Will Return to Country Radio With ‘New Year’s Day’

Taylor Swift released her sixth studio album, Reputation, on Nov. 10, and the singer is set to make her return to country radio with the LP’s closing track, “New Year’s Day.”

Radio host JJ Ryan tweeted the news on Wednesday, delighting OG Swift fans everywhere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sooo an email just went out to country radio stations all over the US servicing #NewYearsDay … Looks like [Taylor] is coming back to country radio #swifties (with at least one song anyways),” he wrote.

The star wrote the track with Jack Antonoff, who she worked with on several other songs on Reputation as well as multiple songs on her previous album, 1989.

As fans know, Swift originally entered the music industry as a country artist before becoming the pop star she is today. Despite this, she still maintained a presence on country radio, writing Little Big Town’s recent his “Better Man,” which took home the award for Song of the Year at the CMA Award last week.

The only acoustic song on Reputation, “New Year’s Day” details the aftermath of a party and the unpleasant task of cleaning up, although Swift shares that she doesn’t mind the work if her partner is by her side.

“Don’t read the last page / But I stay when you’re lost, and I’m scared / And you’re turning away / I want your midnights / But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” she sings.

Swift performed the song for a group of fans during a secret listening session at her Rhode Island home, and she also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to sing the track in tribute to Fallon’s late mother.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com