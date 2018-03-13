Exclusive: Steve Moakler Details Upcoming Born Ready Tour

Steve Moakler’s last album, 2017’s Steel Town, took the singer all over the road, so it’s only fitting that he would return there to promote his next effort.

The singer-songwriter recently released his single “Born Ready,” the first song from his upcoming album of the same name. Moakler will support that song with a tour, which he will launch at the end of March before releasing his album.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, Moakler discussed his upcoming trek, revealing that fans will hear both old music and new when he hits the road with opener Corey Kent White.

“We’re kind of doing something that we haven’t done before,” he shared. “We’re going to alternately play some of these new songs on the road. The show is going to be a mix of stuff from my old records, a lot of stuff definitely off Steel Town, and we’re going to be playing a good bit of this new record. Not the whole thing by any means, but we’ll definitely be doing a healthy taste of it.”

As for what he loves most about his shows, Moakler described the unifying moment when artist and fans come together to sing, joining together for the length of a verse, a chorus or a song for a unique experience that can’t be found anywhere but a live concert.

“My favorite part is that moment with the fans when we get swept away in a song together,” the musician revealed. “You never quite know which [song] it’s going to be, but there’s the moment. There are moments, and that’s what we strive for with performance. For us, as the band, to get swept away in it, forget where we are or forget what’s on our mind, and you kind of watch that happen to a crowd. That is an incredible feeling and a very unifying feeling.”

“For three and a half minutes, everybody is on the same page,” he continued. “That’s what I’m in it for, I love that feeling.”

While he couldn’t shed too much light on plans for an album, the singer did share that he hopes to release the project after his tour wraps up in May.

“I feel really confident the [fans are] going to love it,” Moakler said of his new project. “I’m really proud of this new music.”

A full list of tour dates can be found below.

March 22 – Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club,

March 23 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Wonderbar

March 24 – New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

March 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

March 30 – Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

March 31 – Richmond, Va. @ The Camel

April 5 – Columbia, Mo. @ Rose Music Hall

April 6 – Bloomington, Ind. @ The Bluebird*

April 7 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Basement

April 12 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Social

April 13 – Savannah, Ga. @ Saddlebags

April 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

April 19 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues Cambridge Room

April 20 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock,

April 21 – College Station, Texas @ The Tap

April 22 – Austin, Texas @ Antone’s

April 26 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle

April 27 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ The Boathouse

April 28 – Guntersville, Ala. @ Civitan Park

May 3 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

May 4 – Lincoln, Neb. @ The Single Barrel

May 5 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

May 10 – Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

May 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

May 12 – Springfield, Ill. @ Boondocks

May 17 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache

May 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s on Weed Street

May 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter*

*Corey Kent White is not a special guest.

Photo Credit: Spencer Combs