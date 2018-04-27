'Looking Back' on Staci Felker’s Heartbreaking 'One Year' Marriage Photo

Seven months ago, everything appeared picture-perfect in Staci and Evan Felker's marriage. Staci even shared a photo celebrating a year of marriage to the Turnpike Troubadours singer, comparing it to "a breathtaking view of the Barcelona beach."

In the September 2017 throwback photo to Staci and Evan Felker's wedding night, Staci wears a beautiful two-piece wedding gown while holding a glass of champagne. A caption overlaid on top of the photo reads "One year."

"Looking back on a year of marriage like it's a breathtaking view of the Barcelona beach," Staci wrote, adding the hashtag #MrsFelker.

Five months after she posted the blissful anniversary photo, Staci reportedly filed for divorce from Evan in mid-February after a year and a half of marriage.

Amid reports that Evan and country music superstar Miranda Lambert are dating, fans are now wondering if that had anything to do with the Felkers' divorce. The rumors were only intensified this week when Staci shared an Instagram story seemingly speaking out about the situation.

(Photo: Instagram / @stacifelker)

She posted a picture of herself social media, writing, "PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you."

According to Us Weekly, Evan Felker and Lambert began "spending a lot more time together" while on tour earlier this year. Felker opened with his band for Lambert on her Livin' Like Hippies Tour for a few shows in February. PEOPLE reports reps for the singers have not commented on the story.

Though Lambert has not spoken publicly on her split from Anderson East, she seemingly alluded to the breakup while accepting the award for Song of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

"Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me," Lambert said in her acceptance speech for her record-breaking win.

News of Lambert and East's breakup surfaced in early April. One source told Us Weekly, "they have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there."

Lambert hinted at having some potential relationship troubles last month during a concert in Knoxville, Tennessee.

"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That's my favorite," Lambert said while speaking to the crowd between songs, according to Knox News. "And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one."

East described how the two were making the relationship work in an interview with InStyle back in January.

"There's a true admiration there and a large level of understanding on both sides, for sure," East said. "It's always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is a huge factor."

However, the two had not been seen together out in public since the 2017 CMA Awards back in November, and Lambert hadn't mentioned East on social media since January when he performed on the TODAY show.

Lambert's ex Blake Shelton has been in a steady relationship with pop singer Gwen Stefani since late 2015. The two recently took Stefani's kids down to Oklahoma to spend their spring break vacation outdoors.

Photo credit: Instagram / @stacifelker