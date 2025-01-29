Sophia Scott Reveals Her Dream Collab With ‘Badass’ Miley Cyrus (Exclusive)

Sophia Scott has her eye on Miley Cyrus when it comes to her dream collaboration. The Nashville-based country singer revealed she’d love to work with the “badass” Grammy winner on the heels of her 2023 debut album Barstool Confessions.

“Honestly, I would love to do a collab with Miley Cyrus,” Scott told us during an exclusive interview. “‘Cause I love her so much.” The “Flowers” singer also has the “country roots” to mesh with the “Tumbleweed” artist’s background alongside an “edgy rock/pop” sound she’s been exploring in recent years.

“I feel like she has so much to her, and I just think she’s a badass and amazing,” Scott added. “I love everything about her.”

Scott explored a different musical vibe herself last month with the release of her “jam band rock” version of “Winter Wonderland.” Scott told American Songwriter in an interview published Dec. 24, “Last year I did ‘Last Christmas,’ the Wham! song, and it was a whimsical, pretty version. So this year, I wanted to do the opposite and do more of a jam band rock vibe. My producer and I sat through two hours of just listening to every Christmas song, trying to decide which one to do because I know all of them, but it’s tough to do it in a new, cool way.”

She continued, “It’s very jam-bandy. Kind of. We just sat; he played a bunch of different guitar riffs. We messed with a bunch of different tempos. We sped it up quite a bit because you can do it so many different ways, which is cool.” After about “five different versions” they found the one they wanted to go with, “And then, once we had it, it was like we just knocked it out. It was in a day.”