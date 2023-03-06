Singer Michael Trotter Suffers Scary Fall During Concert

Michael Trotter of The War and Treaty was treated for a fall on stage at the Ryman Auditorium on March 1. The husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter took the stage at Rock the Ryman, a concert celebrating the intersection of country and rock. Little Big Town, the Cadillac Three, and Maddie & Tae also performed, reported Taste of Country. "Michael took a fall on the Ryman stage tonight and is currently receiving medical care," a tweet reveals. "He is in good spirits. We will keep you updated. Thank you for all your prayers." Last fall, the Michigan natives released Blank Page on UMG Nashville, and a new album called Lover's Game is set for release on March 10.

Having developed a following in Americana music, War and Treaty gained national attention after performing a cover of "Pride" with Dierks Bentley at the ACM Awards in 2021. They'd take the stage at the CMA Awards 17 months later to perform "It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)" with Brothers Osborne. On Stoned Cold Country, a country tribute to the Rolling Stones, they perform the same song together. In 2023, the pair performed with Zac Brown Band during Nashville's televised New Year's Eve show, and a spot on ABC's CMA Country Christmas introduced them to an entirely new audience. Next up for the Trotters is a March 9 date in New York City. Their Lover's Game Tour begins later this month in Oklahoma City. In a February 8 interview with CMT.com, The War And Treaty talked about their debut album, "Lover's Game," and the preparation behind it. "There's a lot of love," Tanya assured of the album. "There's a lot of singing, a lot of vocals, and a lot of honesty," Michael added.

Well Guys! I couldn’t keep him at home. A broken fibula but he’s back at work this morning. Thanks for your prayers. ❤️🤘🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9K75xpEPxX — The War And Treaty (@warandtreaty) March 2, 2023

According to CMT.com, most of the songs on the project were co-written by Michael. Tanya said it was the couple's first time going outside their creative process when they collaborated on the record. Michael worked with popular singer/songwriter Dave Barnes to create one of the tracks on the album. "He's amazing," Tanya said of Barnes. "He's brilliant, and he's crazy. Michael added, "He's insane. There's something wrong with him." In addition, they adjusted to working with Cobb, a sought-after producer in country music. Tanya said working with him was enlightening. "What you see is what you get." Laughing, she revealed that she had eaten her way through the studio. "After every session, there was a buffet waiting for us," she said. "I think that was the motivation to make sure we had great recording sessions."