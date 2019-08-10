Sheryl Crow Responds to Kid Rock’s Sexist Tweet About Taylor Swift

Sheryl Crow had a simple response for Kid Rock‘s sexist tweet about Taylor Swift that went viral on Friday. In his tweet, Rock accused Swift of being a Democrat just to be in movies and attached a crude remark to his argument. Crow worked with Rock on their 2002 single “Picture,” which remains one of the biggest hits of Rock’s career.

Spread love. Not hate. End of subject. https://t.co/skqP8lJ2UP — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 9, 2019

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl,” Rock wrote in his controversial tweet.

“Spread love. Not hate. End of subject,” Crow replied.

Rock, who has been a vocal supporter of President Trump and Republican policies, sent the tweet in response to Swift’s interview with Vogue. In the interview, Swift discussed her politics and decision to get involved in the fight for LGBTQ rights.

“Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” Swift told the magazine. “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

She continued, “It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world. It’s clickbait, and it’s a part of my life story, and it’s a part of my career arc.”

Swift was often criticized for keeping her political beliefs to herself, but she finally decided to make a political endorsement in 2018. She endorsed Democrat and former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen over then-U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, in the Tennessee U.S. Senate race.

“[Blackburn] voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”

Despite Swift’s endorsement for Bredesen, he lost to Blackburn.

Elsewhere in her Vogue interview, Swift was asked if she was always aware of sexism, especially within the music industry.

“When I was a teenager, I would hear people talk about sexism in the music industry, and I’d be like, I don’t see it. I don’t understand. Then I realized that was because I was a kid,” she said. “Men in the industry saw me as a kid. I was a lanky, scrawny, overexcited young girl who reminded them more of their little niece or their daughter than a successful woman in business or a colleague. The second I became a woman, in people’s perception, was when I started seeing it.”

Rock’s tweet also referenced Swift being cast in Universal’s adaptation of Cats. It is Swift’s first appearance in a movie since 2014’s The Giver.

Crow made headlines last week for a Guardian interview, in which she called the child molestation allegations against Michael Jackson “like a death in the family.” Crow performed with Jackson during the Bad tour in the late 1980s, when James Safechuck was with Jackson. In Leaving Neverland, Safechuck accused Jackson of abusing him.

“I think that there were a lot of exceptions made because of the damage that [Jackson] … I mean, he didn’t intentionally project it, but it was part of his aura – this almost being untouchable and almost alien-like [figure],” Crow explained. “And, yeah, I mean, I’m sad, and I’m mad at a lot of people. I feel like there was just a huge network of people that allowed all that to go on. It’s just tragic.”

