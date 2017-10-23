Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Ties the Knot

Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay has tied the knot to former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley.

This past Friday, the couple got married during a ceremony held at the Mooney family property in Arkansas. The ceremony was followed by an outdoor reception with the Ozarks visible in the background, wedding planner Jessica Sloane told People.

Mooney’s bandmate, Dan Smyers, stood up as one of the groomsmen alongside one of their guitarists Justin Richards.

During the reception, Mooney performed an original song on the acoustic guitar he’d written for his new wife.

The happy couple got engaged in August 2016 after dating for a year and a half. According to Mooney, he said it was love at first sight when he first met Billingsley through mutual friends.

“From the very first time I saw her, I knew I wanted to marry her,” Mooney said. “She’s stunning. I finally convinced her to come to a show in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, so I had to lock it down. She’s my better — and much better-looking — half.”

Back in January, Shay and Hannah welcomed their son, Asher.

“It has been a huge change and the best change,” Mooney said. “You love each other a ton and then you have a kid and you never realize how much you could love something. It strengthens your love for each other, but it also just opens up this entire other deeper world of love that you never knew you could have.”