Shania Twain's Tour Bus Crashes, Injures Over a Dozen

On Wednesday morning, 13 people were injured when a tour bus carrying Shania Twain's crew veered off a highway in Canada. The singer was not on the bus. The 13 crew members received care at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, reported Deadline.

In the accident near Wolseley, Saskatchewan, the tour bus rolled over the road, along with a truck, resulting in significant damage. Bus operator Beat The Street owner Joerg Philipp revealed on Instagram that the crash was caused by "black ice on the roadway." "One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain – Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon," Twain's management revealed in a statement.

They added, "Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals." Twain's crew was assisting her during the Queen of Me concert tour; both vehicles involved in the incident were part of the tour.

Her management also expressed their gratitude to the emergency services teams that responded swiftly and helped get urgent medical attention for the people involved in the crash as soon as possible. "We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family."

Since April 2023, Twain has been on the road, traveling across Europe, Canada, and the United States, promoting her world tour, which began in Spokane, Washington.

In July, Twain showcased her persistence as she tripped and fell on stage during a Chicago performance while she was singing her hit song "Don't Be Stupid." Twain was incredibly resilient in the face of the fall, as he recovered quickly and returned to the performance with aplomb once the incident was over.

At the concert held at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in the Tinley Park neighborhood, Shania Twain was surrounded by her devoted fans as she sang and danced the night away with electrifying energy throughout her performance. According to TMZ, a witness to the incident said that she "did not look injured at all" and that the crowd "didn't even react" to the fact that she took a tumble since she "seemed totally fine."

The next show for Twain is in Saskatoon on Thursday, around 200 miles away from Wolseley. There is no word yet on whether that show will go on as planned.