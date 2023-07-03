Shania Twain Suffers Embarrassing Fall During Concert

The best thing about being a woman isn't falling on stage during a performance. Just ask country-pop icon Shania Twain, the same performer responsible for said lyrics. Twain's fall took place while she on stage at a concert in Chicago over the weekend — but she quickly recovered. During a stop on her Queen of Me tour at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park in the Windy City, the 57-year-old singer/songwriter slid while walking across the stage in thigh-high boots during a performance of her hit "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)." She even made light of the tumble, telling the audience: "Don't be stupid, Chicago! You know I love you!" Then she quickly got up and continued the song.

She is currently headlining her fifth concert tour, with dates in the U.S. and in Europe. The tour is in conjunction with her sixth album, also titled Queen of Me. The album was released in February, and the tour concludes on Nov. 14 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena in Canada where Twain is from.

Twain has been busy as of late. She collaborated up with English artist Anne-Marie for "Unhealthy," the latest single from Anne-Marie's upcoming album of the same title. The album us due out July 28. Twain is also featured in its wild-wild-west-themed music video.

Last summer, Twain's Netflix documentary, Not Just a Girl, was released and quickly rose to be featured in the Top 10. Per a logline from Variety, Not Just a Girl "takes viewers from her humble beginnings in Timmins, Ontario, where she was raised poor and inspired by the story of Dolly Parton, through her initial record label signing in Nashville, and onto her career-defining moment meeting her future husband and rock producer Mutt Lange ahead of writing, recording and releasing her breakthrough album 'The Woman in Me.'" Throughout the documentary, viewers journey with Twain through studio session footage, interviews with Twain at home, and her preparation of the Queen of Me album.