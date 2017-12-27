Country

Shania Twain Fans Freak out Over Her US Open Performance

The U.S. Open held its gala opening night on Monday, and the sporty occasion received some serious star power with a performance by Shania Twain, who took to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens to perform a medley of her past hits and a few new songs from her upcoming album.

Twain, who is gearing up to release her fifth studio album, Now, on Sept. 29, was also celebrating her 52nd birthday on the day.

“Thank you to @USOpen for letting me serve up hits at the opening ceremony,” the star tweeted after her performance. “And a big thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday.”

Fans loved her medley, which included old favorites like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” as well as new offerings including “Life’s About to Get Good” and “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed,” sharing their excitement on social media.

Twain also had some famous fans in the crowd, with composer Lin-Manuel sharing an adorable tweet of himself and his wife watching Twain perform.

“Love this,” Twain responded.

