Shania Twain’s ‘Today’ Performance Has Twitter Getting Political

Shania Twain appeared on the Today show on Monday, April 30 to perform an outdoor concert, but some fans on Twitter were more concerned with the interview portion of Twain’s appearance.

Due to recent comments made by Twain in regards to Donald Trump, some Twitter users were less focused on the singer’s music and more focused on whether she would mention the President while on the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some were not happy with Twain’s support of Trump, while others were not happy with the fact that she apologized for it.

So Shania Twain is performing at the Today Show and I’m a little conflicted to cheer for her because she’s a Trump supporter, but it’s Shania Twain 😐 — Aimee˚✦ (@o0oAimee_) April 30, 2018

How Can The @TODAYshow Have @ShaniaTwain On & Neither @SavannahGuthrie or @hodakotb Ask Her Any Questions About Suddenly Backtracking On Her Pro #Trump Comments Only After Social Media Bashed Her? #ShaniaTwain #Today #MAGA 🇺🇸 — Hailey Graces Daddy (@HaileyGracesDad) April 30, 2018

Can’t wait. Looking forward to Shania owning her original statement about voting for President Trump if interviewed about that! No regrets or back tracking. We love you for who you are and you will always be an American Icon!! — DNA Downs (@DNA19Downs) April 28, 2018

Twain recently made headlines for a comment she made during an interview with The Guardian where the Canadian singer said that she would have voted for Trump had she been able to cast a ballot in the election.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” she said. “Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bulls—. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Twain immediately received an avalanche of backlash for her comments, and subsequently tweeted an apology.

“I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President,” she wrote. “My limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician.

She continued, “My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

Photo Credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com