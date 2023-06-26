Shania Twain Suffers Career Setback

Shania Twain is out at Starstruck. The country icon was one of the judges on ITV's Starstruck, joining Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, and Jason Manford. According to The Daily Mail, the show was initially set to return for a third series in 2024 but those plans changed.

Starstruck was a refresh of the classic show Stars in Their Eyes in the U.K., with hosting duties on the reboot going to by Olly Murs. The outlet notes ITV cited "dwindling ratings" for the cancellation.

"There were plans to film a new series this autumn and air it in 2024, but they have now been scrapped...The top bosses want to try a different show and see how it goes," a source alleged at the time. "Starstruck was popular, but it wasn't as big as shows like Britain's Got Talent and The Masked Singer, so it was always at risk of being sidelined for something else."

The Daily Mail gives some hope for a future return of the format in 2025, but for now, the series is being put on the shelf. 2023 saw the winner, teacher Abbie Edwards, walk away with €50,000 as an Adele impersonator. She topped fellow contestants portraying Sam Smith, Meat Loaf, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Sam Cooke, and Frank Sinatra.

The series was introduced back in February 2022, giving the first championship to Cher impersonator Rachael Hawnt. Murs had previously spoken out in support of the show and called it a perfect bit of Saturday night entertainment.

"It's happy, feel-good Saturday night television. This format works for me because I love music. I love performing for people and I love entertaining. If the right show comes along then I'll do it," Murs said. "'I'm trying to juggle a lot of things at the moment, but hosting is definitely something I'd like to do more of."

For Twain, she is lucky she has a career resurgence to fall back on with country music. Or maybe she'll get as chance to fill a seat on The Voice at some point?