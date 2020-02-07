Shania Twain Praises Lizzo for Having the ‘Coolest, Hottest Fashion Sense’

As one of the biggest female country music artists, Shania Twain set off a few fashion trends of her own, but that doesn’t mean she was always confident in her choices. Now, as she gets older, she is much more secure in who she is and what she wears –– a lesson she wishes she had learned earlier, like Lizzo, whom Twain praises for her bold fashion decisions.

“The coolest, hottest fashion sense I’m seeing out there right now that is just awesome is Lizzo,” Twain told Billboard. “She walked by me at the Grammys, and I thought, ‘That is gorgeous!’ She is just rocking beautiful clothes. She was wearing a black velvety sparkle thing, and then the other one was white and more like a ribbed sparkly thing. Everything she wore was gorgeous.”

Twain is also a fan of Halsey, especially after Halsey channeled Twain’s fashion in her music video for “You Should Be Sad.”

“When I look back and think about how insecure I was about my body when I was younger, I was more careful and cautious about it, less liberated about it,” Twain reflected. “I see the Halsey video, and I realize, ‘Wow, I don’t know why I was so worried about it.’ I think women are feeling more liberated and less self-conscious than before, I see progress there. So it’s really fun to watch my wardrobe influences being carried over to more freedom.”

Twain might not have been confident while reigning at the top of the country music charts, but she is very secure in who she is, and how she looks now.

“I’m enjoying my femininity more than ever now, even as I get older,” Twain acknowledged. “In my shows, for example, I’m having fun with more transparent fabrics, showing more skin in that sense. When I was younger, it took me a while to just get more and more comfortable in my own skin.”

Twain is continuing her Las Vegas residency in 2020, and just added several more shows to the schedule, due to high demand from her fans. The show is held at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood. She is also reportedly working on new music. A list of all of Twain’s upcoming shows can be found by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Crotty