Shania Twain Releases Christmas Song With Nick Jonas

Shania Twain is getting into the holiday spirit!

The country star teamed up with singer Nick Jonas to release “Say All You Want For Christmas,” a holiday track that finds the pair harmonizing as they urge each other to profess their love.

Twain teased the song on Instagram Thursday, writing, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…”

“Super happy to share with you guys ‘Say All You Want For Christmas’, a duet with the wonderful @NickJonas!” she wrote Friday after the song was released.

Jonas also shared a clip of the track on Instagram, writing, “When I wrote this song a few months back with the Monsters & Strangerz there was only one artist… one voice I wanted to sing it with, and thankfully she agreed to do it! Thank you @shaniatwain for making my Christmas. Hope you guys like it.”

With a clear country touch, the song perfectly pairs the duo’s voices as they celebrate the season and the love the song details.

The song comes from the compilation Island — This Is Christmas, which also features Christmas songs from Elton John, Fall Out Boy and The Vamps.

Twain recently released, Now, her first studio album in 15 years.

